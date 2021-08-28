ATHENS — Athens Area School District students returned to start the 2021-22 school year on Thursday and Friday.
Students went back over two days, with Cohort A returning on Thursday and Cohort B on Friday.
“It always works out well when we bring about half the kids on the first day and the other half on the second day,” superintendent Craig Stage said. “It really allows everyone to get the new year started.
“There’s a lot of anxiety that comes with every school year with kids, and it really helps them get settled into the building, and allows the teachers to spend a little more one-on-one time with them. It lets them feel welcomed and sets them up for success.”
The method seemed to work once again this year.
“Things are going fantastic,” Stage said of welcoming students back to the buildings. “We had a great day (Thursday), and everything seemed to go smoothly again Friday.”
All students will be together in school on Monday.
With every back to school season comes challenges, but Stage said those were minimal.
“Transportation every year with new kids is always interesting,” he said. “We had a couple minor hiccups, but nothing that caused any issues.”
There is still one remaining challenge that is likely not going away any time soon, and that is the ever-changing landscape brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks are currently optional at Athens schools, but Stage encouraged wearing one.
“It’s an exciting time, but we’re always trying to be cautious. I know things might change in the future,” he said. “We thought through a lot of things. We considered a lot of different scenarios.”
Though the pandemic still looms, there is still a feeling of excitement.
“We’re looking forward to a return to normalcy, despite all the challenges,” Stage said. “I alway say we have to learn how to live with COVID these days, especially in the education world.”
And after the challenges last year presented, Stage noted the district is well-prepared for anything that may arise.
“I think we’re ready,” he said.
