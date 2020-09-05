After not adding any on Thursday, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County increased to 93 on Friday.
The county has also reported seven probable cases.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 39 cases are the most in the county.
There are also eight cases in Athens and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 133,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and upwards of 7,700 have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Chemung County rose on Friday after remaining the same on Thursday.
The county has now seen 174 cases of COVID-19, and has added seven new cases this week.
Ten cases are currently active, and the county has reported 161 recoveries.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
In Tioga County, the number of positive COVID-19 cases remained at 223 for a second straight day, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Three cases are currently active, and 59 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Tioga County has also reported 195 recoveries from coronavirus and the death toll remains at 25.
Over 442,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
