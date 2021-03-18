Former Waverly VFW Commander Mike Hughes receives veterans quilt

WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW decided to honor one of its most well-known and important members recently as former Commander Mike Hughes received a quilt from the Newark Valley Quilters Association.
Hughes, who was commander of the Waverly VFW for 15 years, received the quilt for his service to the country and the local VFW post.
“It’s a tradition that’s been continued on since the Civil War,” Danielle Ingram, a retired Air Force Major, who presented the quilt explained.
Ingram noted that the quilters club was giving out 18 quilts to veterans.
Hughes was honored to receive a quilt from the group.
“I think it’s fantastic. I really appreciate it. I enjoyed the 15 years that I was commander here. I enjoy doing things for the community. The post has always been behind me when it comes to doing things for the community,” said Hughes, who served in the Air Force from 1970 to 1974 and was in Vietnam from 1971 to 1972.
Waverly VFW Commander Will Chaffee and American Legion Commander Jim Barrett said Hughes was clearly deserving of the honor.
“It was something good ... All the years he’s been here, he’s been here over 25, 15 as commander, so he deserves it. He does a ton of stuff for the village ... he does a lot for the community,” Barrett said.
“Thank you for everything you’ve done for this place,” Chaffee said during the ceremony.
Chaffee explained how important Hughes has been to the VFW post.
“Mike was commander here for 15 years. He’s been a member of the post since almost when it started. He’s done countless things. He helped us with membership back in the day and got us financially ready to go into the future even with everything going on,” Chaffee said.
“(He was) postmaster for a 30 year career (and) he’s done countless things for the community. He’s responsible for most of the donations we started doing for the Valley Food Pantry, all the sports teams and all that,” Chaffee added. “We thought it would be great to honor him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.