ATHENS — The Athens Borough Council held its reorganizational meeting on Monday and the leadership will remain the same heading into the new term.
Bill Cotton will remain as council president with Scott Riley returning as vice president.
Bob Williams was voted in as president pro tem, which means he will be in be in charge of meetings if both Cotton and Riley are unable to attend.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Scott Molnar, Williams, Walter Chaykosky and Riley were all sworn in for their new terms. All four were incumbents and won re-election back in November.
The borough council will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting.
