New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials caution residents that the annual burn ban is in effect through May 14, in an effort to help curb wildfires.
Since the ban went in place in 2009, spring wildfires have dropped by 42.6 percent, from 2,649 in 2009, to 1,521 in 2018.
With less snow cover throughout the area this year, officials have said wildfire risk is up, as debris has been more dry than usual.
“While many associate wildfires with the western United States, the start of spring weather and the potential for dry conditions increase the risk for wildfires in New York,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “To protect our communities and natural resources, New York prohibits residential burning during the high-risk fire season to reduce the potential for wildfires. The burn ban has effectively reduced the number of wildfires over the last decade, and we’re encouraging New Yorkers to put safety first.”
DEC officials point to springtime open debris burning as the single largest cause of wildfires in the state — as past fall’s debris and leaves dry and high wind kicks up, fires can get swiftly out of control with the lack of green vegetation.
Complying with the burn ban prevents unnecessary burdens on and dangers to state resources and local responders, officials said.
New York first enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.