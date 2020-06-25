WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) Wednesday announced he has been awarded the “Spirit of Enterprise” Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for supporting pro-business legislation from January 2019 through January 2020.
According to the U.S. Chamber, the award not only recognizes Congressman Keller’s work in support American businesses, but working across the aisle while doing so.
“The best form of economic stimulus — in both good and bad times is a steady job and one cannot be pro-jobs and anti-business,” Keller said. “Having worked in the private sector for over two decades, including running my own small business, before getting elected to office I know the importance of lawmakers support pro-business legislation that gets government out of the way and allows the ingenuity of the American entrepreneur to grow our tremendous economy.”
“Now more than ever, we need folks at all levels of government that understand the role business plays in creating the great American comeback and will work to open our economy swiftly and safely,” Keller added. “I thank the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for recognizing my bipartisan work in 2019 in support American businesses while in Congress and I will continue to support business growth, economic development, and sensible deregulation to keep America’s economy growing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.