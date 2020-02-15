WYSOX — A Wysox couple is facing drug-related charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant on their residence this week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Chelsea Leighton, 29, and Joshua Benjamin, 37, were charged with delivery of a controlled substance following an incident at Jackson’s Trailer Park in Wysox on Feb. 12.

According to police, a narcotics search warrant was carried out at Leighton and Benjamin’s home on Feb. 12 after an investigation of the possession and distribution of large amounts of crystal methamphetamine.

Upon executing the search warrant, police discovered 31 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 5.3 ounces of marijuana packaged for sale, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and packaging material, and $672, police said.

Assisting state police were officials from the Wyoming Vice/Narcotics Unit.

