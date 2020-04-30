WAVERLY — Discussion at the Waverly Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday night focused predominantly on the approval of the budget and contract for the village’s water improvement project.
The project is estimated to cost $5 million, according to Mayor Patrick Ayres.
The village recently received a $3 million grant to help pay for the project, and is currently applying for more money to cover the rest. Should the village not receive any additional grant money, the remaining $2 million will be bonded out for 37 years, with an interest rate around two percent.
“The village has done a lot of these projects before this way,” Ayers said. “Sometimes, unless you capture a lot of grant money, it’s the only way to do it.”
The project is expected to last around three construction seasons.
There was concern over a part of the engineering budget for the project. Nearly one third of that portion of the budget — approximately $305,000 — was designated for a clerk of the work, a person who supervises the project.
“We need to get this thing through so they can start doing the survey work,” Ayres said. “Because the longer it goes, the more difficult it becomes.”
The contract was ultimately approved unanimously, and the project will begin soon.
Regarding the 2020-21 village budget, trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh raised concern about potential cuts in funding that the village receives through sales tax. The proposed cuts could come at a rate of up to 9.9 percent, which would be around $45,000.
The budget was revealed last month, but legislation from Gov. Andrew Cuomo currently prevents any budget approval hearings from taking place.
In addition to financial matters, Ayres gave an update on the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Water, Recreation, Street and Sewer Departments opened up on Monday.
“Employees reported to work under the guidelines that were established … as far as wearing a mask, distancing, practicing good habits with hand sanitizing, handwashing, and wiping down surfaces when able to do that,” Ayres said. “(We are) just trying to really be careful.”
Village employees are discouraged from traveling to work in the same vehicle unless it was an emergency.
