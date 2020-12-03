OWEGO — Tioga County reported eight new deaths connected to the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday.
“In 2020, the COVID-19 virus has taken too many lives of Tioga County citizens,” a press release from the county said.”It is with great sadness thatTioga County Legislative Chairwoman (Martha) Sauerbrey reports the loss of life of eight individuals. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of their loved ones.”
The county has now lost 62 residents due to complications from the virus.
There were also 23 additional cases of the virus reported Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,193.
There are 161 active cases, while 970 county residents have recovered and427 individuals are currently in mandatory quarantine.
According to a press release from Tioga County, N.Y., the New York State Department of Health, Tioga County Public Health Department, Guthrie, and The Village of Waverly are responding to an increase in cases in Waverly.
As part of its public health outreach, the New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health encourage individuals who have had a recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has attended large gatherings and who did not take proper precautions such as wearing a mask or face covering or maintaining a social distance of six feet, to be tested.
A rapid testing site has been established to increase testing capacity for the region. Test samples will be processed onsite and results will be available the same day. Additional samples may be collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Once tested you will be asked to quarantine until the results come back. If the results are positive, you will be issued an isolation order from Tioga County Public Health, or your local health department.
The New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health have arranged for testing to be held at the Waverly Village Hall at 32 Ithaca Street, Waverly, NY 14892 on the following dates:
• Today, Thursday, December 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Friday, December 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
You DO NOT have to be a Tioga County resident, but either way you MUST pre-register! Appointments can be made at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or by visiting the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page for the electronic registration link. Those we are unable to pre-register electronically may call us at 607-687-8600. Please plan to report at your scheduled time to help with running the clinic as efficiently as possible. Testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. You do not need to be a resident of Tioga County to register for this testing location.
Chemung County is now up to 3,218 confirmed cases of the virus after adding 48 cases on Wednesday.
The county reported that 219 of those cases are considered active. There are currently 43 individuals hospitalized as they fight COVID, while 2,955 residents have recovered and 45 people have died due to complications
from the virus.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County reached a grim milestone on Wednesday as the county is now up to 40 deaths connected to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county, which added two deaths in the latest DOH report, is also over 1,700 confirmed cases of the virus.
Bradford County added 44 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,730 since March. There are also an additional 240 cases that are considered probable by the DOH.
Sayre (18840) now has 357 confirmed cases and 24 probable cases.
Athens (18810) has 225 confirmed cases and 23 probable cases
