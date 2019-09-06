TOWANDA — On Thursday, a 26-year-old Mansfield man was sentenced to incarceration for up to 25 years for his role in a head-on collision which resulted in the death of a pregnant woman.
According to Bradford County District Attorney Dan Barrett, Samuel Lee Corey was high on fentanyl when his vehicle struck Ceaira Lynn Kirkner’s vehicle on Feb. 4 on U.S. Route 6.
In the back seat of Kirkner’s vehicle were her two daughters — ages five and one-and-a-half years old.
On Thursday, Corey was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 to 84 months, and fines of $2,500 plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, and have an additional license suspension of five years.
This sentence was imposed for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, a third degree felony.
For the offense of Homicide by Vehicle, Corey was sentenced to incarceration for seven to 18 years. Additionally, he must pay $1,500 in fines, plus court costs, and will lose his driver’s license for 18 months.
In July, Corey plead guilty to first-degree felony countys of Homicide by DUI and Aggravated Assault on an Unborn Child.
