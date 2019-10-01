NORTH TOWANDA — A dozen volunteer firefighters from Athens and Sayre boroughs devoted this past weekend to 20 hours of specialized training in order to offer more effective emergency response service to Valley residents.
In particular, the training focused on rapid intervention — the rescue of a firefighter trapped in an active fire.
This specialized training helps keep a dangerous situation from getting worse.
“It’s very technical, disciplined and dangerous work,” said Ronald Richards, president of Task Force 1, who led the training. “It’s also necessary.”
Athens Borough Fire Chief Mike Polzella said that he feels very confident with the crew’s knowledge coming away from the training.
“It’s a specialized group of guys, and it takes a lot of training,” Polzella said of Task Force 1. “I’ll tell you, their instructors are from Houston and Baltimore. They see a lot more fire than we ever will, so it helps us a lot.”
Firefighters had a four-hour session on Friday, an eight-hour session Saturday, and then a full eight-hour day of hands-on, scenario-based training on Sunday.
Polzella remarked that the most valuable part of the training was the experience of being in full turn-out gear with live smoke.
“We had burning barrels with hay in them, and it made it like real smoke,” he explained. “It brings you into real life scenarios.”
“We used rescue dummies, and we also used some of our own people — safely — as the incident to get them out safely,” said Polzella. “It takes a lot of strength, and takes a lot out of you.”
But, he said, the training was critical as volunteers are few and far between.
In the Bradford County area, volunteer firefighters are becoming harder and harder to find and most crews responding to fires can be as low as two or three people.
The training was held with small groups of 2-6 people.
“The whole county is struggling (for volunteers),” said Polzella. “It’s sad — we do a thankless job. We’ve got to find people that want to help.”
“It takes a lot of time and training, but it’s hard to get people who want to put in time for free,” he continued, adding that its volunteer first responders that help keep the community safe in times of need.
“If you have the opportunity to help a little bit, you never know — it could be your house or car accident,” Polzella said. “One person can make a big difference. You don’t have to do a lot, but every little bit helps.”
The $3,500 class was paid for through fundraising efforts made by the respective fire departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.