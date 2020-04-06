Valley resident Charity Smith has organized a ‘Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt” amid all the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, while in person events are canceled.
Residents are encouraged to design Easter eggs and place them in their windows, so families can walk or drive around and find them.
“It was just something that I thought could help the community, and bring us together even though we can’t be together,” Smith said. “Just to let each other know that we’re still here each other, and we’re going to get through this as a community.”
The Easter Egg Hunt will run through April 11. Updates will be posted on the event Facebook page.
