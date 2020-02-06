SAYRE — Due to some winter weather expected to hit the Valley tonight and Friday, Sayre Borough has announced changes to this week’s curbside recycling collection.

According to a press release, recycling collection scheduled for this Friday for residents living in Zone 3 (Thursday trash collection route) has been rescheduled for next Friday, Feb. 14.

The South Thomas Avenue Drop-Off Recycling Center is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

“The Borough appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding,” the press release said.

