VAN ETTEN — Though the Van Etten VFW Post 8139 has just two events left in their concert series to raise funds, the organization works throughout the year to help not only the local community, but those around the region while offering fun times for area residents.
This Sunday, Feb. 9, the VFW will host a Valentine’s celebration with Bub and Friends playing country music from 3 to 7 p.m.
Along with music, the on-site kitchen will have spaghetti and meatballs with a salad and strawberry shortcake, as well as plenty of raffles and door prizes.
The VFW’s last concert series event is slated for Sunday, March 8.
However, Rachel Decker of the post’s auxiliary, noted that the post has a band performing every other Friday at their location — 3936 Wyncoop Creek Rd. — to give people things to do in the community.
Each Tuesday, Post 8139 hosts a game night open to the public.
“We’re small, but fierce,” Decker said. “We try to get out into the community as much as we can.”
Their efforts, and funds raised, go to a wide variety of ends — from updating the VFW’s kitchen space, sending money and donations to the national and state auxiliaries, to providing dozens of dinners to shut-ins throughout the area and helping fund cancer patient grants, and more.
Twice a year, gun raffles also help raise funds.
Additionally, Decker said the auxiliary crochets hats and lap blankets for nursing homes and elderly patients from Sayre all the way up to Watkins Glen.
Last, but certainly not least, funds raised throughout the year guarantee American flags for veterans’ graves, memorial sites and telephone poles in the Spencer-Van Etten area, with help from Community Fire and Rescue as well as local boy and girl scouts.
