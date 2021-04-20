The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Kevin R. Campbell, 45, of Sayre, was sentence to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of three years, fine of $2500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and driving while suspended, (DUI related), a summary offense.
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Campbell for the offenses occurring on July 9, 2020.
Kyle Anderson, 24, of Laceyville, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Stephen Mascaro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Anderson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on September 11, 2020.
Ty M. Davis, 25, of Somerset, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Davis following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on August 30, 2020.
Marissa Gordon, 24, of Wysox, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gordon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on March 4, 2020.
Allen Housewert, 28, of Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Houseweart following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on July 17, 2020.
Dallas VanDyke, 30, Wysox, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term if 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested VanDyke following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on August 9, 2020.
Justin Johnson, 37, of Pauls Valley, OK, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 months to 23 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of retail theft, a felony of the third degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Johnson for the offenses occurring on November 1, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.