SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Fourth of July parade that has gone through the heart of East Smithfield for more than 70 years, along with the related activities on the village green, will be canceled this year due to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our event brings in so many people from out of the area, it definitely is more than 250 people,” said parade organizer Donna Yale. “… Social distancing definitely won’t work.”
Yale said this would have been the 73rd year for the local tradition, but added that they look forward to bringing it back next year.
The Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department will still offer chicken barbecue dinners on Independence Day, which can be picked up starting at 11 a.m. until the food is gone.
