SAYRE — Sayre Area High School will be hosting Sports Physicals on Aug. 7 for students in 7th through 12th grade.
The physicals will be given by the Guthrie Sports Medicine Department. Boys physicals are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Girls physicals are scheduled 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration must be completed through Family ID by Aug. 6. Please see the School District’s Website or Facebook page for more information. For questions contact 570-888-6622 x.2305.
