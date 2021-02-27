TOWN OF OWEGO – A Waverly man was arrested on multiple felony charges following a string of crimes in the Apalachin area of the Town of Owego.
According to New York State Police, it all began when 36-year-old Chad J. Soper attempted to steal a truck from the driveway of a Barton Road home early Tuesday morning, but got it stuck on a rock wall.
Police said Soper then broke into a Beach Road home where he stole items and stayed for a short time. Around 2:35 p.m., Soper stole a vehicle from a business near Pennsylvania Avenue. On that road, the owner of the vehicle saw it heading north and called 911.
Soper was pulled over on Route 434 near the Apalachin Pharmacy and taken into custody. Police said Soper was also wanted on charges out of Pennsylvania.
Soper was charged with felony burglary in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree, along with misdemeanor petit larceny and fugitive from justice. He was sent to the Tioga County Jail with no bail while awaiting an extradition hearing. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Owego Court on March 9.
