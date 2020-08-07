A Bradford County employee who works in the facility that houses the 911 center, emergency management and planning has tested positive for COVID-19, commissioners announced Thursday.
The county was notified about the positive test on Tuesday and immediately responded to the situation with remediation and containment actions.
“First, all other employees of the building were tested and came back negative,” commissioners said in the joint statement. “Secondly, as an extra precaution, a technical team was dispatched to relocate the 911 equipment from the building to a temporary facility to continue operations remotely while the building is being professionally cleaned and decontaminated in accordance with Department of Health and CDC guidelines.”
The Emergency management and planning staff are currently working remotely until the building is deemed safe for return.
“We take the health and safety of our employees very seriously, and apologize for any disruptions in service that you may experience in dealing with the affected departments,” commissioners said.
This case is among four confirmed COVID-19 cases that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported for Bradford County since Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 78.
