HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity recently announced two key appointments to her incoming administration, naming deputy treasurers for both communications and policy.
“During the campaign, I pledged to find and cut waste and hidden fees — and to increase transparency so that Pennsylvanians can see where their hard-earned taxpayer dollars are going,” said Garrity, who lives in Athens. “I’m very pleased to announce two experienced and talented additions to my staff who will help me make that happen.”
Erik Arneson will join the office as Deputy Treasurer for Communications. Arneson is the departing director of the state’s Office of Open Records, where he spent the past six years modernizing operations and establishing the office as a national leader in government transparency.
Previously, Arneson was director of policy and communications for the state Senate Republican leadership. He has also worked as a newspaper reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Arneson and his wife, Beth, live in Mechanicsburg.
Charles Zogby joins the Garrity administration as Deputy Treasurer for Fiscal Operations and Policy. A former Secretary of Education for Governors Ridge and Schweiker, Zogby also served as Budget Director for Gov. Tom Corbett.
In the latter role, Zogby oversaw the creation of a budget that closed a $4.2 billion structural deficit as the state was emerging from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.
Zogby most recently oversaw the economic recovery of the Erie City Schools. He resides in York County.
Garrity will be sworn in as the commonwealth’s 78th treasurer on Tuesday.
