Disorderly conduct
SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A Towanda man is facing charges of disorderly conduct, providing false identification to law enforcement and summary traffic offenses following an incident that occurred on Aug. 21 at Hornbrook Park in Sheshequin Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, John Paul Vanderpool, 35, was charged after allegedly yelling at officers and providing a fake name.
Vanderpool was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Jan. 15.
False ID
SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Athens woman has been charged with providing false identification to police and summary traffic offenses following an incident that occurred near the Bridge Street intersection on Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township.
According to Pennsylvania state Police, Jaclyn Nicole Reeves was charged following a traffic stop on Nov. 1.
Reeves was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Jan. 15.
Drug possession
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — An Ulster man was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail following an incident that occurred at a Covered Bridge Road residence in Burlington Township on Sunday.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, James Lynn Carr, 28, was charged with four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of possession of controlled substances, possession of a small amount of marijuana, simple assault and harassment.
Police said Carr was charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a bag and was later found in possession of multiple illegal items related to drug use.
Carr is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Dec. 4 for a preliminary hearing.
Obstructing law
TOWANDA — A 41-year-old Sayre woman was jailed in lieu of $35,000 bail following an incident that occurred on Nov. 14.
According to Bradford County Detectives, Rhonda S. Rogers was charged with obstructing administration of law after she allegedly supplied false information in regards to completing her community service requirements.
Rogers was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Fred Wilcox, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 4 before Judge Todd Carr.
Driving under the influence
ATHENS — A Wyalusing man is facing charges of driving under the influence, careless driving, and damage to unattended vehicle or property following an incident that occurred on Oct. 19.
According to police, Jamie Lee Warner, 33, was found sleeping and intoxicated in his parked vehicle on the shoulder of state Route 220.
Warner was issued a summons by Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley, and will reappear before him to answer those charges on Dec. 27.
SAYRE — A Rochester man is facing charges of driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and careless driving following an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on Nov. 25.
According to police, Roger Alan Bailey, 57, was speeding while in possession and under the influence of marijuana purchased in Massachusetts.
Bailey was released on his own recognizance by Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr and will answer the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 10.
Burglary
ULSTER — A Waverly man is facing two counts each of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal tresspassing following an incident that occurred on June 7.
According to police, Luke M. Mosier, 29, had stolen items from two separate locations.
Mosier was issued a summons by Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr, and will answer to the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
