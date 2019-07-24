NICHOLS — At Monday’s night meeting, the Village of Nichols Board of Trustees voted to adopt the Tioga County multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan of 2018.
The hazard mitigation plan must be updated every five years.
The hazard mitigation plan for the Village of Nichols stated that the most pressing concern was flooding. Under identified issues were:
- Not getting anything in the village during flood events – working with NYS DHSES and County OEM (issue out NYS emergency handbook to all residents) and emphasize the importance of emergency supplies – supply updated information to residents on emergency preparedness
- Lack of public outreach capabilities during power outages – purchase video message board to get the information out there. Encourage residents to use Hyper Reach & Reverse 911 (add a reminder in the newsletter)
- Basement flooding – elevated groundwater seeps through the basement, causing significant damage to basements. During large events, they receive significant amounts of water in basements. During periods of heavy rainfall, residents do experience water in their basements (about once every 3-4 years). A majority of homeowners have sump pumps but during power outages, they do not work. Work with homeowners to educate them on elevating mechanicals in their basements.
The village and town of Nichols have a variety of plans in case of emergencies or natural disasters.
“One of the actions included in the plan is to make the school an emergency shelter,” Mayor Leslie Pelotte said. “It took so long because someone in Albany got the bright idea that shelter meant housing.”
Another plan in place for emergencies is the Comprehensive Plan, which will be updated by the village and town this fall, even though it is not out of date, according to Pelotte.
The emergency preparedness project through the N.Y. Rising grant is also a part of the hazard mitigation plan. The village installed a siren on the village hall, which “will be used primarily for flooding and evacuations.”
“Additionally, the Village is installing an LED message board that will alert Village residents of emergency messages,” the county plan states. “The Village has also created an Emergency Preparedness Committee that is made up of village departments, residents, nonprofits, and business owners.”
