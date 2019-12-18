Brothers use Eagle scout projects to help greenway

WAVERLY — Many recreational areas and organizations in the Valley have received help from the boys and girls of the local scout troops over the years. And this fall, the human and nature communities both saw the benefits of the scouts.
Brothers Richard and Simon Stevens of Waverly took their Boy Scout talents to the Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Nature Preserve for their Eagle Scout projects, making the trails more enjoyable for hikers and the habitat more friendly for plants.
“If you walk over to the north side vernal pool or hike over to the pine woods overlook, you will find new benches have been installed along these trails,” stated the greenway’s winter newsletter River Talk. “These benches, along with grooming of the Mollie Glaser Caplan Trail and the installation of new wood chips, are a result of Simon Stevens’ Eagle Scout project.”
Greenway officials stated that, as a scout, Simon has enjoyed hiking the trails throughout Waverly and, after meeting with board members, saw that trail improvements and benches were high on the list to improve accessibility to more people.
Simon’s research on bench construction led him to “Leopold” benches, which were first designed by Aldo Leopold, who was a founder of the science of wildlife management.
“He is considered by many to be the father of wildlife ecology and the United States’ wilderness system,” greenway officials said. “Leopold was also known for a bench design he used to watch birds. Impressed by Leopold’s many accomplishments and as a small tribute to him, Simon knew he found the bench design he wanted to build.”
Richard’s project took a more scientific approach, as he essentially cordoned off a section of the preserve’s forest to measure the impact of deer.
“As hikers complete the loop of the pine woods trail, they will come upon a new deer exclosure,” said greenway officials. “A deer exclosure is an area of forest enclosed by a tall fence. Deer cannot get into this area to browse, so the deer exclosure vegetation can be compared over time with the vegetation outside the exclosure to measure the effect of deer on the vegetation at the Wildwood Nature Preserve.”
Richard took an interest in the project after learning about the concept of the exclosure from greenway officials, and decided to take on the endeavor to help the preserve and as a learning experience.
“Minimizing the need for posts by utilizing existing trees, the deer exclosure is a 114-linear-foot area,” greenway officials stated. “By excluding deer we can better measure their impact on the vegetation of the Wildwood Nature Preserve. As the years go by, hikers will be able to see the damage that deer do in our eastern deciduous forest. The information collected will help determine the best management alternatives of plants and animals living at the preserve.”
More information about the Carantouan Greenway can be found online at www.carantouangreenway.org.
