Bradford County teen missing

The Bradford County Department of Children and Youth Services is asking for help in the search for a missing 17-year-old male from Ulster.
According to CYS officials, Ryan Chambers was last seen on Jan. 14 at or near 27 Wadsworth Street in Geneva, New York.
Chambers, who has blonde hair, stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 180 pounds, according to CYS.
According to the Finger Lakes Times, Chambers is one of two teens that authorities are currently looking for.
The Geneva-based newspaper reported that Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said Lilly Rhinevault, 17, of Geneva, was last seen at her home Wednesday with her boyfriend, Chambers.
Valenti said Chambers has been missing from his home since Jan. 5.
Rhinevault is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown or multi-colored hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information on Chambers’ location, please contact Bradford County Children and Youth Services immediately by calling (570) 265-2424 or (800) 326-8432. You can also contact the Geneva Police Department at (315) 828-6771 or the Pennsylvania state police at (570) 265-2186.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.