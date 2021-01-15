Bradford County teen missing
Ryan Chambers, who is 17, was last seen in Geneva on Thursday.

 Photo Provided

The Bradford County Department of Children and Youth Services is asking for help in the search for a missing 17-year-old male from Ulster.

According to CYS officials, Ryan Chambers was last seen on Jan. 14 at or near 27 Wadsworth Street in Geneva, New York.

Chambers, who has blonde hair, stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 180 pounds, according to CYS.

According to the Finger Lakes Times, Chambers is one of two teens that authorities are currently looking for.

The Geneva-based newspaper reported that Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said Lilly Rhinevault, 17, of Geneva, was last seen at her home Wednesday with her boyfriend, Chambers.

Valenti said Chambers has been missing from his home since Jan. 5.

Rhinevault is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown or multi-colored hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Chambers’ location, please contact Bradford County Children and Youth Services immediately by calling (570) 265-2424 or (800) 326-8432. You can also contact the Geneva Police Department at (315) 828-6771 or the Pennsylvania state police at (570) 265-2186.

