New Waverly business to give back to community

WAVERLY — A new business set to open in Waverly in the coming weeks is already set to give back to the community.
The Hemp Geek CBD Store, located at 332 Broad St., is still preparing for its grand opening on July 31, but business will be conducted with a small catch.
According to business representatives, one percent of the gross revenue brought in by the store will go back to Waverly Recreation and the Waverly Glen Park project.
“This will be a great help for the park and the programs that we have at Waverly Rec,” recreation director Dave Shaw said. “We give out scholarships and help out families where we can for things like basketball shorts or spikes or swimming lessons. Just helping out families with whatever they need to get kids involved and included — that’s what it’s all about.”
The donation of revenue is also a reflection of the goal of the store, itself — to help people.
CBD, which is short for Cannabidiol, can help with a large variety of different degrees of pain, including pain from illnesses and joint pain.
“People think of CBD and associate it with getting high, but you won’t get high with these products,” store owner Donna Richetti said. “Too many people are afraid of it and think of it in the wrong context.”
Richetti noted that store representatives Meaghann Campbell and Jared Joseph are specially trained to help people make sure they get exactly what they need.
Once Hemp Geek is officially open for business, it will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for seven days a week. More information can also be found on the Hemp Geek of Waverly Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.