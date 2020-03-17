ATHENS — A group of about 30 Athens High School seniors went on a cruise for their Senior Class Trip recently, but the school board agreed last Tuesday to look into making changes for future senior trips.
Superintendent Craig Stage brought up the issue of the senior trip and asked the board to let Athens High Principal Corey Mosher and the class advisors look at future senior trips.
“We graduate betwen 150 and 170 students, yet our participation (in the senior trip) hovers in the 30s and 40s,” Stage said. “I was wondering if it would be a worthy discussion to maybe have Mr. Mosher and class advisors revisit that conversation.”
The senior trip this year was held in late February/early March, which meant it was right in the middle of basketball and wrestling postseason play.
“I don’t want to punish if say 40 kids want to go (on a cruise) because they can’t get their classmates to go, but I definitely think it needs to be revisited of when they go because it shouldn’t conflict with postseason sports or postseason activities,” school board member Kevin Rude said.
Rude suggested picking a week in mid-to-late March that will be the “senior trip week” in order to fix the issue of student-athletes having to pick between sports and a class trip.
“If they could choose a week, say the third or fourth week of March, and everybody knows it’s that week so they can plan around it. That’s after (winter sports) postseason and during preseason in (spring) sports and Drama Club can plan around it because it’s going to be that week every year,” Rude said.
Other than the timing of the trip, school board members talked about the cost of the trip, which was around $900 per student this year.
“While I think a senior trip is valuable and important and it’s a part of your senior year experience, I would like to see more kids participate in it somehow — by either making it more affordable, picking a more appropriate time, you know just making it more of (an experience for a larger group),” Stage said.
School Board President John Johnson said he believes there should be participation parameters set when it comes to a trip moving forward.
“I think if by the end of this school year if the (Class of 2021) has 40 or 50 percent of the enrollment committed then it will be allowed to continue, but if it’s only 6 percent, then I don’t know if it’s really a senior trip,” Johnson said.
Stage echoed that sentiment.
“I’d personally like to see 50 percent participation. I think that would actually make it a trip of seniors, instead of just a trip of a small group of friends,” Stage said.
Mosher said he would meet with class advisors and students and get back to the school board at their next meeting, which was originally scheduled for tonight but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The school district is currently closed for two weeks at the direction of Gov. Tom Wolf.
