Athens School Board welcomes new member

ATHENS — The Athens School Board welcomed a new member on Thursday as attorney and 1992 Athens Area High School graduate Chris Jones was appointed to take over a seat for the next two years.
Jones will be filling a two-year term after Brendon Hitchcock, who won a seat in Region I (Athens Borough) back in November, withdrew his name because of a potential conflict.
Hitchcock explained at a board meeting in December that he was withdrawing his name “based on the fact that I have presented myself as a candidate for employment in the school district.”
“I appreciate the votes from the citizens in the Athens community. I wish the administration and board well, and thank each of you for your leadership to such a vital institution in our community,” Hitchcock said.
Jones was excited to step up and help out the school district.
“(I was) looking to take my experiences as an active member in the community and wanted to support the school, support the students, teachers and ultimately the community (as a) whole,” said Jones, who has three children in the school district.
Jones was one of several candidates to apply for the open seat, but others were either ineligible or withdrew from consideration, according to School Board President John Johnson.
The vote to bring Jones onto the school board was unanimous.
The next meeting of the Athens School Board will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 at the administration building. The work session will begin at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.