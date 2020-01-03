Athens School Board welcomes new member
New Athens School Board member Chris Jones (center) is pictured here after being sworn in by School Board President John Johnson (right). School Board Solicitor Pat Barrett is also pictured at Thursday’s special board meeting.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

ATHENS — The Athens School Board welcomed a new member on Thursday as attorney and 1992 Athens Area High School graduate Chris Jones was appointed to take over a seat for the next two years.

Jones will be filling a two-year term after Brendon Hitchcock, who won a seat in Region I (Athens Borough) back in November, withdrew his name because of a potential conflict.

Hitchcock explained at a board meeting in December that he was withdrawing his name “based on the fact that I have presented myself as a candidate for employment in the school district.”

“I appreciate the votes from the citizens in the Athens community. I wish the administration and board well, and thank each of you for your leadership to such a vital institution in our community,” Hitchcock said.

Jones was excited to step up and help out the school district.

“(I was) looking to take my experiences as an active member in the community and wanted to support the school, support the students, teachers and ultimately the community (as a) whole,” said Jones, who has three children in the school district.

Jones was one of several candidates to apply for the open seat, but others were either ineligible or withdrew from consideration, according to School Board President John Johnson.

The vote to bring Jones onto the school board was unanimous.

The next meeting of the Athens School Board will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 at the administration building. The work session will begin at 7 p.m.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

