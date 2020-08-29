The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County was reported at 91 on Friday, according to the State Department of Health.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 36 cases are the most in the county.
There are also eight cases in Athens and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 128,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,600 have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, the number of coronavirus cases in Tioga County remained at 220 for the second consecutive day.
Nine of those cases are currently active, and the county has reported 186 recoveries.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Tioga County remains at 25.
Chemung County has not reported any new coronavirus cases since August 24.
The county has seen 164 cases of COVID-19, along with three related deaths.
Six of the cases are currently active.
Over 437,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.