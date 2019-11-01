ATHENS — On Wednesday, Athens Township Supervisors accepted the police activity report for September.
Police documents show 421 calls for service, 19 issued citations and 50 issued warnings.
Officers investigated the following number of criminal offenses: assault, two; burglary, one; criminal mischief, two; harassment, five; drug violations, two; retail theft, six; disorderly conduct, two; DUI, two; theft, four; motor vehicle theft, one; fraud, one; fleeing/eluding, one and other, one.
Of those instances, the following number of arrests were made: assault, two; harassment, one; drug violations, two; retail theft, six; disorderly conduct, one; terroristic threats, one and other, two.
Additionally, officers responded to a total of five motor vehicle accidents — two reportable, two non-reportable and one fatal.
Officers patrolled 6,758 miles during the month.
