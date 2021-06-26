WAVERLY — One hundred students in Waverly High School’s Class of 2021 entered Memorial Stadium to receive their high school diplomas Friday night.
As the student speakers took to the podium one-by-one, the subject of happiness continued to resonate as they pondered their futures.
“I would say that success is measured by happiness rather than the amount of money that you make,” said Class Salutatorian Kaitlyn Clark. “Some of us will become doctors or lawyers, while others will become tradesmen or contractors, along with anything in between. But in order to say that you are a truly successful person, you need to be happy.”
“While all of the graduates behind me are a mixed batch of career aspirations, skills, attitudes, and opinions, there is one beautifully simple uniting goal that binds us all,” agreed Class President Collin Wright. “Ultimately, we are all chasing happiness.”
Wright went on to encourage his classmates to be resilient in their pursuit of happiness, despite any challenges or setbacks that might cross their paths.
“You are going to fail. I’m going to fail ... every single one of us will,” Wright said. “The question then becomes, how do we respond? Many will default to excuses. It’s the easy thing to do, and it provides a way to psychologically convince yourself that you are removed from the failure. We have all done it. However, the bottom line is that if one is to truly find success and happiness, they must own the good, the bad, the pretty, and the ugly of the process.”
The Class of 2021 — both inside Waverly High School and throughout the rest of the country — are no strangers to the process of taking the good with the bad and seeing the pretty through the ugliness of the world. Class Valedictorian Rachel Smith recalled the “unconventional” nature of her senior year due to the pandemic.
“l had nothing better to do than feel sorry for myself and mourn the loss of the senior year I had been imagining since I was a freshman,” Smith said, remembering the beginning of the school year. “None of us had anything better to do.”
“However,” Smith continued, “I’ve come to realize that our lives cannot be made up of things that didn’t happen, and if we spend every minute waiting for life to meet our expectations, we’re going to waste a lot of time and we’re going to miss out on everything that’s actually going on around us.”
While Smith noted that they missed out on some staples of high school and senior year, such as fans in the stands, final band concerts, or certain senior privileges, she was able to also see the good that the year provided.
“We got the chance to crush the juniors in powderpuff and build a legendary class cactus,” said Smith. “Maybe we even enjoyed some of our classes.”
As she thought back on all the events, activities, and trips that were made this year — many of which were thought impossible at the beginning of the school year — Smith attributed many of the year’s successes and achievements to the hard work, tenacity and determination of her class.
“We overcame every obstacle the universe could throw at us and stand here, today, about to be high school graduates and most certainly part of a generation uniquely prepared for the circumstances of college and the work force through the increased resourcefulness, independence, and improvisation skills this year’s challenges have thrust upon us,” said Smith.
In the end, Smith also tied the moral back to happiness.
“Carrying resentment over what this past year was only weighs us down,” said Smith. “In the end, happiness is much lighter, and more contagious than any virus.”
“So, take what you’ve learned this year, whether it be resilience, creativity, devotion, or the Pythagorean theorem, and know how to apply it to your whole life,” Smith continued. “The future is our present, and it is these skills that will allow us to shape it.”
As Waverly’s graduates carry their hard work and determination on to future obstacles, Wright reminded his classmates to be on the lookout to help anyone who may be struggling to overcome them.
“I ask you today to remember to take a step back once in awhile to realize there will always be someone nearby having a rough go of it,” said Wright. “Every single one of us will be the little guy at some point, fighting from behind, down on our luck, or maybe just unable to get past a stagnant state of mind.”
Clark gave her classmates a Bible verse to help strengthen their spirits for the challenges to come.
“Jeremiah 29:11 states ‘For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,’” said Clark. “I believe God knows his plan for all of us, and this teaches us that we are not meant to be harmed by life’s curveballs. They are meant to make us stronger so we can have hope for a better future.”
