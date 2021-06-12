Summer Eldridge will head onto the field at Alumni Stadium today to graduate from Athens Area High School — and she will leave with plenty of great memories and a bright future ahead.
Eldridge was involved in a ton of activities during her time at Athens High, including musicals, art club, choir and band.
The member of the Class of 2021 is an accomplished artist as she recently won first place at the Mansfield University Master and Grasshopper Show.
“It was really cool. It was the first award that I actually won that I got stuff from it. I got a bunch of art supplies, which was really cool,” she said.
All of that experience should set her up well for the future as she heads to Penn State to study art education this fall.
Eldridge credited the art department at Athens with preparing her for the next level.
“Dr. (Andrew) Wales does a good job with teaching a lot of art elements that you need to know going into it. He went for art education, so he’s kind of told me what I need to know and what to expect,” said Eldridge, who was crowned Athens Homecoming Queen in October.
Eldridge is hoping to get her degree from Penn State and then find a home teaching and getting back involved with the activities she enjoyed as a high school student.
“I really liked all the extracurriculars I’ve done — I really like music, I really like theater and I really like art, obviously. I figure if I become an art teacher and I’m working in a school, I can still be kind of intertwined with all the extracurriculars that I like. I know I definitely want to direct theater,” she said.
For Eldridge, the choice for where to attend college came down to staying in her home state or heading south.
“Actually, I only applied there and Georgia State because my sister lives in Georgia, so I got accepted to both and then I just didn’t think I was really ready to leave Pennsylvania yet. And I know Penn State is a really, really good education school,” said Eldridge, who is the daughter of Susan Bennett and Mark Eldridge.
When she looks back at her time at Athens High, Eldridge said the extracurricular activities she was involved with have created some amazing memories.
“Honestly, probably all the clubs that I did,” Eldridge said on what she’ll remember most. “I really, really liked marching band and I really liked theater ... that’s probably had the biggest impact on me.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had an impact on high school students, but Eldridge said the AAHS Class of 2021 has grown closer, especially in the final weeks of their Athens careers.
“Definitely in the past month ... I was dancing with people that I would have never expected to dance with at prom. Everyone was just having a good time,” she said. “We had a senior banquet last night and everyone was just getting along. It kind of sucks that it’s the end of the school year now and the end of high school and now we’re all getting along together.”
Eldridge is thrilled to be closing out her high school days inside Alumni Stadium with her classmates, family and friends.
“I’m really excited. I’ve always been really, really excited for graduation. I’ve always really liked high school, so I’m really glad that I actually get to end it in a normal way.”
The Athens Area High School Class of 2021 will graduate at 1 p.m. today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.