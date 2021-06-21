VAN ETTEN — The Town of Van Etten June board meeting began with a public hearing for three local laws.
The proposed laws were Local Law No. 1, the maintenance and repair of sidewalks; Local Law No. 2, the storage of solid waste; and Local Law No. 3, the regulation of adult use and entertainment establishments.
These proposed laws have few changes from the previous laws under the Village. Town Councilman Harold Shoemaker stated that fines and penalties for Local Law No. 3 were reduced from the previous law since they were deemed excessive, but other changes to the laws were minimal.
With no comments from the public, the board closed the public hearing.
Later in the meeting, the board passed these three laws along with several other resolutions regarding the appointment of town employees.
The town appointed Eric Lang as water technician, Dustin Rose as court greeter, Douglas Decker as water maintenance, and Dustin Rose as cemetery curator to replace Bonnie Mallen.
The town board gave a special thanks to Mallen for her time as cemetery curator and for all her time she has volunteered to the town over the years.
The town assessor’s office will be closed for a few months. Town Assessor Mary Jo LeClaire will have the months off due to surgery and recovery.
Councilperson Fred Swayze, Jr. reported that the return of the chemical cart is in its last stages. The green storage shed has been set aside for the cart. Two windows which were donated by Rich LeClaire’s efforts through town connections will be installed to display the chemical cart and other historical items from the fire department.
The shed may be painted red and a few other improvements added to the exterior to make the shed look like a miniature fire house from the late 1800s. A sidewalk may be able to be installed in front of the shed with funds made available from the county. The improvements and return of the cart are expected to be completed by September.
A meeting for a neighborhood watch was held the same evening as the town board meeting, and most of the participants in the neighborhood watch meeting also attended the town board meeting. Turnout to the neighborhood watch meeting was not as high as was anticipated, but the meeting participants plan to continue reaching out to others who show interest in a neighborhood watch. The town board agreed to let the neighborhood watch committee hold future meetings at the town hall.
Cleaning for the town hall will be contracted out to a cleaning service. Town Clerk Dawn Rose had been cleaning the town hall, but the board agreed to have a company clean it instead. The board hired Grover Cleaning Inc. to clean the hall once a week for $81 per visit.
