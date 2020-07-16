New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new regulation on Monday that aids in enforcing his Executive Order that mandates the wearing of a mask in public areas.
“Violations of these regulations by individuals are subject to a maximum fine of $1000 per violation per day, as well as any other penalties that may be established in law,” a press release from Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey said. “Additionally, a willful violation of this regulation is a violation of Section 12-b of the Public Health Law, which is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in Tioga County was 165 on Wednesday evening, according to a press release.
There were 170 cases reported on Tuesday, but several samples were re-examined and declared to be false-positives, according to a statement from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Ten cases are currently active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 131, with at least 47 coming from Elderwood.
Chemung County added three new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing its total number to 124.
Six of those cases are currently active.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus, and 115 have recovered.
Over 430,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased to 61 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are probable and 54 are confirmed.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Pennsylvania has over 97,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 7,000 related deaths.
