WAVERLY — Broad Street will be closed on Monday in the Village of Waverly for hydrant repairs, according to village officials.

The road will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on Monday. The road closure will go from Pennsylvania Avenue to Park Avenue.

The water will be turned off for residents and businesses located on Broad Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Fulton Street.

The repairs are expected to last up to eight hours, according to village officials.

