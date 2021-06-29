HARRISBURG — State Rep. Tina Pickett and State Sen. Gene Yaw both voted in favor of a $40.8 billion budget that passed with some bipartisan support on Friday and Gov. Tom Wolf said he will sign it this week.
“This is a responsible budget that prioritizes fiscal responsibility and protects taxpayers, while also investing in our communities and schools,” Yaw said. “It supports highway and bridge improvements, restores all of the governor’s proposed cuts in funding for agricultural programs, and makes a strong commitment to our teachers and students. The budget also does not include any of the tax increases proposed by the governor in February, including a 46 percent personal income tax hike.”
According to Pickett, the spending plan supports educational opportunities for children throughout the Commonwealth, whether they attend a public, charter or private school with a record high allocation of $13.55 billion for PreK-12 education.
“I am pleased we boosted basic education funding by $300 million,” Pickett added. “Many parents have contacted me about their children falling behind in their education because of the pandemic. To help those students, we made sure to include Learning Loss dollars in there so schools can bring children up to speed in their studies. I thought that was very important.”
Pickett noted that school districts within the 110th Legislative District are allocated the following amounts of basic education funding:
- Athens Area – $12.2 million, a funding increase of $439,235 (3.7%).
- Sayre Area – $6.5 million, a funding increase of $191,490 (3.1%).
- Canton Area – $7.4 million, a funding increase of $297,915 (4.2%).
- Northeast Bradford – $6.1 million, a funding increase of $87,990 (1.5%).
- Towanda Area – $7.6 million, a funding increase of $624,481 (9%).
- Troy Area – $9.5 million, a funding increase of $201,786 (2.2%).
- Wyalusing Area – $7.2 million, a funding increase of $135,966 (1.9%).
- Elk Lake – $7 million, a funding increase of $154,185 (2.2%).
- Montrose Area – $7.8 million, a funding increase of $148,233 (1.9%).
- Mountain View – $5.5 million, a funding increase of $90,743 (1.7%).
- Sullivan County – $2.9 million, a funding increase of $141,315 (5%).
The new budget includes a large investment into the state’s “rainy day” fund.
“While Pennsylvania is on pace to end the current fiscal year with $2.5 billion in surplus revenue, Senate Republicans cautioned that the revenue projections for the current fiscal year were made as Pennsylvania was coping with the financial devastation caused by the global pandemic and the governor’s business closure orders,” a press release from Yaw said. “Despite a significant rebound in revenues and the availability of federal stimulus funds to help balance the budget, lawmakers must remain vigilant and pragmatic because Pennsylvania’s mandated spending growth still outpaces its revenue growth and the Commonwealth cannot depend on continued federal funding.”
According to Yaw, the budget provides a three-tier approach to create a strong financial safety net for coming years:
- All $2.5 billion in surplus FY 2020-21 funds will be allocated to the Rainy Day Fund, augmenting the current $240 million balance in that account.
- $2.5 billion in projected surplus revenue from FY 2021-22 will be used to balance next year’s budget.
- $2.6 billion of remaining federal funding will also be used to help balance next year’s budget.
“(The budget) proposal increases education funding to historic levels without raising taxes while making a record deposit into Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund,” a press release from Pickett said.
“It has been a long journey in this budget year, but a positive one. We started with the governor’s proposal back in February that proposed increasing taxes by $7 billion with a 46% hike in the state income taxes and ended with a spending plan that raises no taxes,” said Pickett. “We also were able to set aside an additional $2.5 billion in Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund for next year’s budget. Because of the circumstances ahead, we need to make sure we are prepared and can pass another budget with no tax hikes.”
According to Pickett, the spending plan also helps out police and other first responders.
“Other allocations of interest to the residents of my rural district include funding to train 180 new state troopers, $5 million to support our first responders and $279 million to repair roads and bridges. There are 561 separate line items in this budget and a lot of detail. I encourage anyone with questions about any of them to contact me,” Pickett said. “All in all, I think this is a good budget that will continue to push Pennsylvania forward down the road of economic recovery.”
Yaw also noted the budget allocates $279 million in federal funding to support highway and bridge improvement projects.
“This will enable the Commonwealth to address its deteriorating transportation network while supporting employers and creating family sustaining jobs,” Yaw said in the press release.
A total of $282 million in federal money is directed to supporting Pennsylvania’s nursing homes ($247 million) and assisted care facilities and personal care homes ($30 million), many of which were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, $5 million will provide for ventilation improvements, according to the press release.
The budget includes $50 million to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for construction cost relief, to help builders of low-income housing cope with the increased costs of materials caused by the pandemic and $5 million to the Emergency Medical Services Operating Fund to offset revenue losses caused by the pandemic.
