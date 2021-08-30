The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 25th Annual United Valley Business Banquet, where it will announce the winner of the 2020 Businessperson of the Year Award.
The nominees for the award are Waverly Central School District superintendent Eric Knolles, Tim Phinney of the Enterprise Center and Lori Allen Unger of Futurescapes.
Knolles began teaching at Spencer-Van Etten School District, and in 2002 was awarded a New York Red Apple Award as a top regional teacher for his work as an economics and government teacher.
Wanting to be closer to home, he accepted a position as a seventh grade teacher at Sayre Area School District and also went on to get his master’s in administration. He then became the assistant principal at Towanda High School, and served as the principal at Spencer-Van Etten Middle School before becoming Waverly’s superintendent.
Knolles serves on the Tioga County IDA Board, Waverly Business Association, Tioga County
Workforce Development, Waverly Rotary and Lions Club as well as multiple state associations for school teachers and STEM development.
Phinney has served as the Executive Director of Sayre Incubator, Inc., since 2000. Prior to working at The Enterprise Center, he was employed by Hunt Engineers in Corning as a Project Manager, before launching his own consulting firm in the late 1980s.
Phinney has assisted communities and non-profits across the Twin Tiers in preparing Grant Applications and administering Community Development Programs.
Unger has a passion for volunteering and a deep love for her community. After the flood in 2011, she was part of a community steering committee, which worked with FEMA on a long-term recovery plan.
Transitioning to a 501c3 organization in 2012, Futurescapes serves as the coordinating entity between local and regional organizations for establishing partnerships and developing funding strategies that support whole-community recovery.
Although the original focus was on the post flood recovery of Athens Borough, the Board keeps a vision of the entire Valley community in its planning strategies. To date, Futurescapes has completed Phase 1 of the Diahoga Trail, attained Susquehanna Greenway River Town Designation and the recent rebuilding of Valley Playland. Unger was able to lead over 500 volunteers to complete the Valley Playland Project in just six days.
The banquet will be held at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn on Sept. 22 starting at 5 p.m.
The theme of the banquet is “Treasures in the Sand, A Salute to our Members.”
A social mixer will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. to start the evening. Andrew Bartoli will entertain with music, and is sponsored by The Grille at the Train Station.
Smith Photography will be taking group photos.
Irene and Dave Radigan with Choice 102 will be the Masters of Ceremonies.
The program will start at 6 p.m. with dinner featuring a served mixed grill of Delmonico Steak and chicken breast in white wine cream sauce, salad, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and strawberry shortcake. A cash bar will be available all evening.
Throughout the evening, there will be a silent auction with gift baskets and various items donated from chamber members.
The Athens and Waverly Business Associations will present their awards, and the 2020 Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Businessperson of the Year Award will be presented by the 2019 winner, Jeff Paul.
Voting for Businessperson of the Year will be accepted until September 1st. All Chamber members are eligible to vote.
The Chamber will also be presenting awards for business winners of the “Community Connected” Award: “Small Business Hero” Award: “Great Beginnings” Award and “Caring for our Community” Award.
Cost per ticket is $40 for GVCC members and $45 for non-members. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, Sept. 15. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, contact Eleanor Hill at 607-249-6192 or send an email to gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
