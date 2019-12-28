ALBANY — On Friday, New York State Sen. Fred Akshar blasted the new bail reforms set to go into effect next year, which will not hold suspected criminals in jail on bail for a wide range of offenses — some of which, are violent in nature.
“In five days, the misguided and overreaching bail reform laws enacted by New York’s ‘one-party rule’ will go into effect, handing out new ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ cards for an exceedingly long list of crimes,” Akshar said. “I voted ‘no’ on these misguided policies driven by far-left New York City-based activists, but with the Democrat Party controlling the majorities in each branch of government, these so-called reforms were forced through anyway.”
Those crimes not only include Animal Abuse, Animal Fighting and Animal Torture, but Reckless Assault of a Child, Aggravated Assault on children under 11, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Vehicular Manslaughter and many more.
“It’s not as if the New York State Senate Democrats, the Assembly or the Governor’s staff weren’t aware of these loopholes and consequences — they just didn’t care,” he continued.
While the total list of criminal offenses is well over 200, they range from minor to severe offenses.
Minor offenses range from making graffiti and possession of graffiti instruments to theft of services and public lewdness.
However, the list of severe or violent offenses is more extensive. These range from promoting a suicide attempt and manslaughter, to killing a police work dog and sex trafficking charges, which include promoting and compelling prostitution in a school zone and child prostitution.
Additional offenses include promoting or possessing sexual performance of a child, criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, enterprising corruption, conspiracy to commit rape, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
“Elections have consequences, and whether it’s driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants or free college for illegal immigrants, or radical bail reform, this ‘new’ New York under ‘one-party rule’ continues to show its allegiance lies with downstate, far-left political interests rather than with hardworking, law-abiding middle-class families,” said Akshar.
“I’m urging anyone opposed to these reforms to sign our statewide petition against the measure and show New York’s ‘one party rule’ that they don’t represent our interests,” he said.
For the full list of mandatory release crimes, and to sign the above-noted petition, visit https://outreach.builderall.net/countdowntobailreform.
