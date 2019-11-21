ATHENS — Vetter Road relocation bids were rejected Wednesday night by Athens Township Supervisors following a crack that formed in the road earlier that day, which prompted that road’s emergency closure.
Township Solicitor John Thompson noted that the conditions of the job had changed since the original bids were accepted.
Additionally, supervisors considered the road condition was deemed an emergency that posed a threat to public safety, and required swift attention.
Public Works Director Susan Seck explained that while M.R. Dirt’s construction equipment was doing tree removal and bank stabilization work away from the road, they noticed a crack form in the center of the roadway.
“This is an emergency situation,” Seck said. “When they took the trees down and the bottom material out, they said they could feel the trembling of the bank.”
After a unanimous vote to reject bids, supervisors then unanimously voted to authorize Seck to get phone bids for the updated emergency situation.
Bids received were as follows: Lineburgs Excavation and Paving, $3,500; M.R. Dirt, $3,800; Austin Excavating and Paving, $5,200; and S&A Construction and Excavation, $6,400.
Thompson and township Secretary Robin Smith confirmed that projects under $11,400 do not require the traditional bid process.
A more detailed report on Vetter Road issues will be in Friday’s edition of the Morning Times.
