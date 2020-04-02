We know how hard it is to maintain a sense of discipline when schedules change. Therefore, it will be important to establish that structure as soon as possible. Some guidelines that we recommend include:
- Identify a space, such as a dining room table, that could become the study space. It is beneficial to make this space different from a bedroom or other location with distractions.
- Develop a structured schedule for school work (e.g., 8:00 — 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 — 3:00p.m.). This structure will begin to form a routine.
- Eliminate other distractions, such as cell phones and television, from the environment.
- Take a few moments to help your child get a feel for the “week’s worth” of assignments. This is a new skill. Students are not used to looking at a large batch of learning activities at one time and then developing a plan to tackle bite-sized chunks. This is an important life skill and will get easier.
- Ensure some “brain breaks” and exercise opportunities within the work times. The balance of mind and body will be especially important given the stress and anxiety of this global pandemic.
- Reinforce the importance of consistency in sleep patterns. We want to avoid “summer mode” when some students stay up very late and then “sleep until noon”.
- Reach out with questions. We want students and parents to ask for help or direction if they need it. All Athens Area teachers and staff are available via email during the school day. Our website can be found here: http://www.athensasd.k12.pa.us/
