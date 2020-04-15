OWEGO — Tioga County now has 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a press release issued on Tuesday evening.
Of those cases, 18 are active and 13 have recovered. There have been no deaths caused by the coronavirus recorded in Tioga County.
There are currently 137 people in mandatory quarantine, according to the county.
“These are individuals who have had close contact (6 feet) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and (are) displaying symptoms of COVID-19,” the press release said.
Three others are in precautionary quarantine. Those in the precautionary quarantine traveled to countries where the virus was prevalent in the past several weeks, but did not come into close contact with an infected individual, or have not shown any symptoms.
Eight tests are currently pending results.
In Chemung County, there have been 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 38 of which are active. Three people are hospitalized and one has died from complications of the virus, according to a Monday evening update from the county.
Eighteen people have recovered from the virus, up from 11 on Monday.
Chemung County is awaiting the results of 83 additional tests, while 811 total county residents have been tested.
New York reported over 7,400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to above 203,000. So far over 10,000 deaths from the virus have been reported in the state. The nationwide surge of the virus is projected to peak this week.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the latest report from the Department of Health lists Bradford County with 19 cases of coronavirus, which is the same number as Monday.
Sullivan County still has just one case and Tioga County has 13 cases and one death related to COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 25,345. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 584.
There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date in Pennsylvania.
