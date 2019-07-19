ELMIRA — Representatives from the New York State Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development, in partnership with the Ibero-Waverly Entrepreneurship Assistance Center (EAC), will be presenting an MWBE “boot camp” Wednesday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free event will be held at the Economic Opportunity Program, Inc. of Chemung and Schuyler Counties, 650 Baldwin St., Elmira.
The MWBE boot camp will explain New York State’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise (MWBE) certification process as well as how to seek contracting opportunities with NY State government entities and identify local resources.
One-on-one technical assistance sessions will also be available.
Attendees will gain a better understanding of the application process and documents needed, may follow up on the status of an existing application, and get assistance with updating vendor profiles and commodity codes.
To register, e-mail Donna Scrivens, Program Director of the Ibero-Waverly Entrepreneurship Assistance Center at dkscrivens@yahoo.com or call (607) 249-6193.
