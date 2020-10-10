Commissioners announce second round of grants for fire departments

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners announced Thursday that fire departments in the county could be eligible for up to $30,000 in additional relief funds.
The funds will be available to those fire departments whose COVID-19 losses weren’t completely covered through a local CARES Act grant program, according to the commissioners.
Checks are in the process of being sent out to 21 of the county’s 24 fire departments who applied for up to $30,000 in initial grant funding to make up for revenue lost from having to cancel fundraisers due to COVID-19 restrictions — from chicken barbecues to annual fairs that draw hundreds or thousands of people.
The initial round of awards equalled $454,744.82, according to Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams.
By helping these fire departments out, Commissioner Doug McLinko said they are trying to make sure that their COVID-19 losses don’t end up on the shoulders of taxpayers.
“You can’t ask much more of people who are raising their own money and responding to emergency calls day and night,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller added. “So, anything we can do to help them is the least we can do.”
Bradford County received $5.4 million from the CARES Act, and then allocated $1 million toward a grant program that not only is helping fire departments, but is also in the process of awarding $70,000 to three EMS organizations and $133,978.50 to 29 non-profits.
For more information or help filling out the application, contact Grants Administrator Megan Johnson at (570) 268-4103 or johnsonm@bradfordco.org, Williams at (570) 268-4103 or williamsm@bradfordco.org, Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Neely at (570) 265-5022 or neelys@bradfordco.org, of Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden at (570) 265-1727 or sheddenm@bradfordco.org.
