SPENCER — Although lacking a town representative in order to hold a quorum, the Spencer Joint Planning Board members met recently to discuss the future of the Planning Board and the Land Use Commission.
The Town officially set in motion the steps of withdrawing from the Spencer Joint Planning Board. The Joint Planning Board will officially dissolve on December 31, 2019.
The board discussed the village’s creation of a planning board after the dissolution of the Joint Planning Board. The village is unable to create a planning board before December 31, and the joint planning board cannot continue once the town has left.
As a result, the current planning board members and the Village of Spencer are working together to make a new local law that will create a Village Planning Board that will come into effect in the new year.
Among other changes, it was revealed at the planning board meeting that the Village of Spencer created and appointed members to the Land Use Commission. This commission will perform preliminary work for the creation of a zoning board.
The Land Use Commission will hold public hearings and collaborate with the Village Board to investigate what the Village of Spencer needs for zoning and development regulations. It will also separate what regulations would fall under zoning and what regulations would fall under property upkeep and code enforcement.
Once the Land Use Commission has given the Village Board a preliminary report and the laws for the Zoning Board have been passed, the Land Use Commission will dissolve, and a formal Zoning Board will be able to be created.
The first official meeting of the Land Use Commission will be on September 23. It will follow the regular Planning Board Meeting which begins at 7 p.m. that evening.
