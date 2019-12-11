ELMIRA — The Chemung County Legislature unanimously passed a resolution on Monday imploring the New York State Legislature to delay bail and evidence discovery reforms that are set to go into effect Jan. 1.
The reforms are designed to end cash bail, with only violent felonies eligible for detainment prior to trial, and to ensure that defendants receive all evidence in their case two weeks after being indicted.
“Across New York State there is bipartisan support that our criminal justice system needs reform and there is also bipartisan recognition these discovery reform laws are flawed in many ways,” said Chemung County Legislature Minority Leader Christina Sonsire.
She added along with Republican lawmakers, whom she said has been very loud in their objection to the new reforms, five Democratic district attorneys from Downstate New York have voiced their displeasure for the reforms as well.
Fellow legislator L. Thomas Sweet said that he agreed that the reforms go to far, and asked that Chemung County’s objection to the reforms be sent to the Inter-County Association of Western New York for their support.
Proponents of the reform have argued that New York has one of the weakest discovery laws on the books and is well behind the curve when it comes to cash bail reform as well. Opponents have argued the reforms go too far, meaning that on Jan. 1 everyone in a jail now awaiting trial with the exception of violent felonies will be released, including drug dealers and thieves.
The resolution opposing the reforms passed unanimously.
During Monday’s meeting, County Treasure Jennifer Furman was thanked for catching the fact that the current distribution of community college chargebacks was not distributed equally from municipality to municipality. According to county officials, moving forward Furman has established a plan that all the levies for those chargebacks will be done equitably.
During public session, Chemung County resident Anthony Pucci called to task Chairman David Manchester for his comments regarding legislators forming a caucus in non-public settings.
“The continued reliance on caucus meetings creates the impression you have something to hide. If they are legal, your response is an insult to every member of Chemung County who count on you to conduct the publics business in an open and honest manner. To say that public business can be discussed but not accomplished (in a general caucus setting) is the worst kind of political double talk,” Pucci said.
Debra Lynch also spoke, and said that she came directly from an Elmira City Council meeting and that she is happy to report that the fourth and final component of the Clean Energy Community was adopted by the council.
