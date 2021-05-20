TIOGA CENTER – On Tuesday, residents of the Tioga Central School District voted for the school’s budget, the purchase of two new school busses and to fill three school board seats.
The school budget of $19,341,128 was passed, with 206 voting in favor of the budget and 44 voting against.
The purchase of two school busses was passed, with 206 voting in favor of the purchase and 45 voting against.
The three candidates elected onto the school board are Joshua Whitmore with 136 votes, Chris Klossner with 125 votes, and Lee Wood with 87 votes. Whitmore was elected to a five-year term, while Klossner and Lee are both entering a two-year term.
Other candidates included Ben Parker and Jennifer Zorn, each with 82 votes, Molly Welch with 46 votes, Laurice Deming with 40 votes, Brian Cain with 36 votes, and Jaime Slater-Mendelis with 31 votes.
