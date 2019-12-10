OWEGO — Today, Tioga County Legislators are expected to appoint several individuals to various county boards, as well as approve salary increases and new positions for next year.

Following the resignation of long-time Industrial Development Agency board member Ralph Kelsey, legislators look to appoint Jonathan Ward to fill that seat, effective Jan. 1.

At a recent work session, legislators noted that Ward would bring valued finance experience to the board.

Regarding the county’s property development corporation, the following appointments are expected: Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey, a three-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2022; Village of Owego Mayor Mike Baratta, a two-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2021; Village of Waverly Mayor Pay Ayres, a two-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2021; and Town of Candor Trustee George Williams, a two-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2021.

Legislators are expected to re-appointed three active farmers to the county agricultural and farmland protection board for terms to expire on Dec. 31, 2023: Ben Whittemore, Lisa Bloodnick, and Tim Lawton.

Additionally, legislators look to re-appointed four individuals to the county’s planning board: Rawley Filbin, Village of Waverly, a three-year term; Tim Pollard, Town of Berkshire, a three-year term; Doug Chrzanowski, Town of Tioga, a three-year term; and Mike Reynolds, alternate, a three-year term.

Regarding county employee positions and the associated budget impacts, legislators are expected to approve roughly $146,000 in salary expenses for 2020.

Changes in the IT department reflect a $3,243 increase.

In public health, three new positions will increase salary costs as follows: part-time dental assistant, $8,700; dental hygienist, $38,758; and dental health coordinator, $42,750. These changes represent one part- and two full-time positions.

The mental health department will see a salary increase of $1,392.

The county’s personnel department salaries will increase by $36,000 with addition of a new civil service technician, and the veterans services office salaries will increase by $10,000.

Legislators additionally look to appoint a part-time information security officer at a cost of $2,511 per year.

In the public defender’s office, legislators look to fill a part-time paralegal position at an hourly rate of $16.17.

