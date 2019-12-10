OWEGO — Today, Tioga County Legislators are expected to appoint several individuals to various county boards, as well as approve salary increases and new positions for next year.
Following the resignation of long-time Industrial Development Agency board member Ralph Kelsey, legislators look to appoint Jonathan Ward to fill that seat, effective Jan. 1.
At a recent work session, legislators noted that Ward would bring valued finance experience to the board.
Regarding the county’s property development corporation, the following appointments are expected: Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey, a three-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2022; Village of Owego Mayor Mike Baratta, a two-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2021; Village of Waverly Mayor Pay Ayres, a two-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2021; and Town of Candor Trustee George Williams, a two-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2021.
Legislators are expected to re-appointed three active farmers to the county agricultural and farmland protection board for terms to expire on Dec. 31, 2023: Ben Whittemore, Lisa Bloodnick, and Tim Lawton.
Additionally, legislators look to re-appointed four individuals to the county’s planning board: Rawley Filbin, Village of Waverly, a three-year term; Tim Pollard, Town of Berkshire, a three-year term; Doug Chrzanowski, Town of Tioga, a three-year term; and Mike Reynolds, alternate, a three-year term.
Regarding county employee positions and the associated budget impacts, legislators are expected to approve roughly $146,000 in salary expenses for 2020.
Changes in the IT department reflect a $3,243 increase.
In public health, three new positions will increase salary costs as follows: part-time dental assistant, $8,700; dental hygienist, $38,758; and dental health coordinator, $42,750. These changes represent one part- and two full-time positions.
The mental health department will see a salary increase of $1,392.
The county’s personnel department salaries will increase by $36,000 with addition of a new civil service technician, and the veterans services office salaries will increase by $10,000.
Legislators additionally look to appoint a part-time information security officer at a cost of $2,511 per year.
In the public defender’s office, legislators look to fill a part-time paralegal position at an hourly rate of $16.17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.