Friends and neighbors held a parade to celebrate Neal Halstead’s 90th birthday on Saturday.
Halstead, who is a World War II Veteran, has served Bradford County and his country in some capacity for nearly 70 years. He has been on the Environment & Conservation Board, as well as the Sewer Board. Most recently, he served as a Ridgebury Township Supervisor for almost 20 years.
