WAVERLY — In August 2019, Village of Waverly officials proudly held a dedication ceremony for its new $15 million wastewater treatment plant. The project was a long, complex endeavor with the goal of providing residents with new technology to keep the village more environmentally-friendly for years to come.
And now, municipal sewer board members are looking to keep it that way, and they’re asking the community for its help.
Specifically, sewer board member Laura Hoppe asked residents to not flush fats, oils and grease down the drain.
“From January through April, our crews pulled 1,750 pounds of grease from the lines at the plant,” she said. “This clogs up our lines, creates issues at the plant and, ultimately, costs taxpayers money. This new plant uses new membrane technology, which works wonderfully, but the grease is just a really bad problem for it.
“We’re already well over a full ton of grease so far this year,” Hoppe continued. “It’s just terrible and causes all kinds of problems. I’m shocked to see what our operators are dealing with. So we’re asking residents to please wipe their grease into the garbage, not their drains.”
Hoppe added that even if homes have garbage disposals, the end result of the grease is the same — it piles up at the plant and creates problems. She noted that the same goes for local businesses, and that those with grease traps need to clean them properly and thoroughly, and not clean them down the drain.
“There’s also the problem with disposable handwipes being flushed down the toilet,” Hoppe said. “They might be biodegradable, but they don’t degrade before they reach the plant, and they cause problems as well. Basically, if you wouldn’t flush it down your sink, don’t flush it down your toilet, because it all ends up at the same place.”
Hoppe noted that it would take community-wide effort to alleviate the problem, and it’s one that must be done.
“This is becoming a bigger problem all the time, and it’s everyone’s problem, not just the plant’s,” she said. “This affects all of us. We have a new facility that we want to last for a long time, and we all have a hand in that.”
