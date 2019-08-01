SHESHEQUIN — A 58-year-old Towanda man who accepted heroin as rent payments from a tenant on Sheshequin Road recently pled guilty to a number of drug-related charges.
According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Ronald Francis Bahr entered a plea of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony offense; possession with intent to deliver heroin, a felony offense; possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, also a felony; and conspiracy to deliver heroin and methamphetamine, a felony offense.
Bahr was arrested following the execution of a search warrant on a single-wide trailer belonging to Bahr on Sheshequin Road on March 16. In the trailer, state troopers discovered a money counter and a safe belonging to David C. Bennett, who was renting a bedroom from Bahr.
Inside that safe, troopers discovered 16 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, eight ounces of marijuana, 1.5 ounces of heroin and one ounce of suspected fentanyl, along with assorted items of drug paraphernalia.
Police added that Bennett typically paid his rent to Bahr in the form of heroin.
What led to the charges against Bahr was the results of search of his bedroom which yielded to troopers “a large quantity of heroin, suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and numerous syringes and drug paraphernalia.”
The warrant on Bahr’s residence was obtained as a result of an investigation by state troopers into the possession and distribution of large amounts of crystal meth, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl in the area.
Bahr will be sentenced at a later date, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department and evaluation by the Department of Corrections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.