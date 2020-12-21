SAYRE — One of the Valley’s most beloved holiday traditions continued on Saturday with the annual “Christmas is for Kids” toy drive wrapping up in front of the Sayre Theatre.
The drive brings in toys and also monetary donations that will be used to provide food for local children and families in need.
Sayre Salvation Army Pastor Mjr. Chris Ramirez said that about 220 families signed up for holiday toy and food assistance prior to Saturday’s donation drop-off.
Student council members from the Valley school districts took shifts between carrying new and unwrapped toys from cars as they came down South Elmer Avenue and unloading the toys from the truck down at the Salvation Army beginning at 10 a.m. through noon.
“The money that’s raised today will go into our general fund to help fund our food pantry and our soup kitchen ministry for 2021,” Ramirez said.
She noted that the nonprofit typically collects donations through the classic red kettles and is rarely the beneficiary of large community events like the drop-off put together by sponsors Dave and Irene Radigan of Choice 102, Croft Lumber and Williams Toyota.
Other volunteers “just showed up” under the marquee to show community support just as they’ve done in years past, according to Ramirez.
She estimated there were 30 volunteers throughout the day who braved the snow and carried toys in and out of the truck, provided by the Waverly School District.
Santa Claus also arrived unannounced to help unload presents from cars as well as monitor the flow of traffic between taking pictures with excited little ones.
“It’s really heartwarming to see all of the toys that people bring from all around the Valley for all these kids,” said Natalee Watson of the Athens School District, “I feel so lucky to be a part of this community.”
Waverly High School Principal Ashlee Hunt said that a notable part of the morning was when Williams Toyota lined the block with several full vehicle’s worth of bikes for the kids.
As “Christmas is for Kids” wrapped up at noon, Dave Radigan announced that the event raised $59,627. The Radigans then donated $373, making it an even $60,000 revenue for the Salvation Army.
Families who have signed up for holiday toy and food assistance can go to the Salvation Army at their scheduled appointment times starting at 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Wednesday to have a big red Santa bag of presents and a package of food safely put into the back of their cars drive-thru style.
In-between now and then, volunteers will be busy shuffling through all of the toys and organizing them based on what each individual child enjoys, according to a form that parents’ filled out.
Ramirez added that the Salvation Army will help out any family that calls about a Christmas crisis this week and isn’t already signed up.
